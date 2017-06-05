Orlando shooting: workplace fatalities reported

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a “multiple fatality” shooting at a business headquarters in Orlando, Florida, according to Capt. Angelo Nieves with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office calls the situation “contained and stable,” says CNN affiliate TV station WFTV. Police are not searching for an active shooter, the station says.

The location is an industrial area in suburban Orlando, northeast of downtown.

Forsyth Road was closed near Hanging Moss Road, WFTV reports.

Police officers are gathered in a parking lot outside several warehouses.

Almost a year ago, Orlando was the site of the nation’s worst terror attack since 9/11. On June 12, 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub.

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

Breaking News: Multiple deaths confirmed after shooting in Orlando, Orange County sheriff says. https://t.co/A9HAqwhDS1 pic.twitter.com/jruavtu8cZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 5, 2017