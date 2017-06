Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- During times when many retail stores are calling it quits, a mom-and-pop shop is opening up in Westport.

Deb and her husband have worked together for years in other businesses--- their latest venture is Westport Ice Cream Bakery. They previously owned a garbage company.

FOX 4's Kathy Quinn stopped by the shop to find out the flavors they offer including the hot chocolate with ghost pepper.

All of the flavors are "handmade by Dan."