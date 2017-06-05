Local hospital teams up with Linwood YMCA to open new health clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Months after the new Linwood YMCA opened its doors, crews will start work on a new on-site health clinic.

For years Truman Medical Center worked to get more involved in the community through neighborhood clinics and grocery stores. This will be the first time they will provide care inside a YMCA.

It is all part of ongoing effort to focus on overall fitness and wellness.

The 7,000 square foot clinic is expected to open later this year.

Clinic providers will now be able to help people manage conditions such as high blood pressure, arthritis and diabetes by referring them to programs at the YMCA.

The new YMCA celebrated its grand opening in February after raising more than $10-million to renovate the old building. They added an enclosed swimming pool, refurbished weight room and education kitchen.

The last phase of the construction project starts Monday with this clinic. The groundbreaking ceremony starts at 10 a.m.