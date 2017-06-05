Mother performs CPR on 4-year-old son who nearly drowned at KCMO pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A four-year-old boy survived a near drowning Monday afternoon at a pool in Kansas City.

The incident happened near NW 96th Street and N Oak Trafficway around noon when a child was swimming and went under and didn't re-surface for some time.

A mother at the pool eventually noticed and alerted his mother, who jumped in and pulled him out. The boy was reportedly not breathing, but his mother performed CPR and got him breathing again.

A third mother called 911. Police and paramedics arrived on scene and took the boy to a hospital in an ambulance. His mother and siblings also went to the hospital.

He was breathing when he was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.