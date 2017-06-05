Second victim dies after triple shooting at birthday party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police on Monday said a second victim has died as a result of his injuries sustained in a shooting early Saturday morning at a birthday party.

Police identified the victims on Monday as 23-year-old Rachel Williams, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and 24-year-old David Abrams, who was initially taken to a hospital in critical condition, but has since died of his injuries.

Neighbors tell FOX 4 there were five people in the house celebrating a birthday near 63rd and Walrond. Balloons could be seen at the home.

An argument broke out upstairs between two people, a man and a woman, according to neighbors.

Witnesses then said the sister of one of the woman went upstairs to see what was going on. Then the people downstairs heard gunshots and ran out, according to witnesses we spoke to.

Police have not said exact how the shooting occurred, or who was the shooter.

The third victim is still in critical condition.

Previous coverage: