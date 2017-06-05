Smithville man who once served our country says thank you to woman now serving him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHVILLE, Mo. -- A Vietnam veteran living in Smithville, Mo., says he served his country very proudly, and now he would like to pay it forward to someone who is serving him.

Gerald Chambers lives at the Smithville Housing Authority and you can find his home just by looking for the American flag flying outside.

"Like a sister, a good friend, a neighbor. She helps other neighbors," Chambers said. "She doesn't have to do that."

Chambers says Rae has helped him during his time in and out of the VA hospital.

"She helps me without asking for a dime," Chambers said.

Rea was startled when she walked into Chambers home and saw Kathy Quinn and a Fox 4 photographer.

"We're here to pay $300 forward for helping me out and being a good neighbor," Chambers said when he presented Rae with the award.

Rea was speechless.

