Summer meal program kicks off to help feed local kids who do not have access to food during summer months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Starting Monday, kids will be able to get free meals through their local school districts as part of the Summer Food Service Program.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. Truman Elementary will open its doors for thirty minutes so kids can come in and eat breakfast - then at 12:15 p.m., they will offer lunch and at 4:30 p.m., dinner.

The best part is that it's free for all kids 18 years and younger.

The Summer Food Service Program has been around for decades.

Back in the 1960s, the USDA found many low income children were going hungry during the summer because their parents couldn’t afford to buy food. So the USDA began offering free meals to kids from low income families.

Today, this federally funded program operates across the country in neighborhoods where a majority of families live in poverty. But it’s not just kids from low-income families who can eat these meals – every kid, regardless of financial background, is invited. In fact, it’s encouraged because the more kids who participate, the more likely that site will remain a feeding place during the summer.

Parents cannot eat here – just kids – and they plan on serving more than 200-million meals to kids this summer.

Keep in mind the hours at every location is different, and meals will be served in both Missouri and Kansas. You can also reach out to your local school district to find out more.

This food program runs today through the end of July.

To find a location near you, click here.