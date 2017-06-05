Suspect arrested in string of Lenexa home burglaries that spanned over Memorial Day Weekend

LENEXA, Kan. — Johnson County prosecutors charged a suspected thief with five criminal counts related to a three-day string of nighttime burglaries in Lenexa last week. Ron R. Larsen, 32, was booked into the Johnson County Jail on Monday. Lenexa police released this video last week:

Larsen faces aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated burglary and two counts of theft. He’s accused of assault because he either threatened or harmed a man with a gun last Monday. Court papers say over Memorial Day Weekend he stole an Infiniti Q56 SUV, a woman’s purse, tried and failed to break into a house in the 17700 block of W. 86th Street and burglarized a house in the 14600 block of W. 89th Street.

The crime spree surprised neighbors that FOX 4 spoke with last week.

“It’s concerning if we’re having burglaries,” said Ray Donoho, who is on the board of the Country Hill Homes Association. “Great neighbors. We have a nice community here. Everybody gets along. Everybody tries to take care of everything,”

With the suspected crimes happening on Memorial Day Weekend, it served as a reminder from Lenexa police that residents can take extra steps to protect their homes if they’re out of town.

“Fill out some contact information, when you’ll be out of town, how we can get a hold of you and we will actually have patrol officers keep an eye on your home periodically,” said Officer Danny Chavez, who was talking about the city’s vacation house watch program.

A check of Larsen’s criminal history shows that he served time in the Kansas Department of Corrections between September of 2004 and August of 2016 for multiple counts of aggravated burglary, burglary of a building, and a drug offense in Riley County.

His bond has been set at $250,000 and there are no court dates listed for him yet.