Suspicious package found in downtown KC results in street closures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Multiple streets in downtown Kansas City have been temporarily shut down after a suspicious package was found just off the sidewalk of federal property Monday.
Police say a backpack and two other bags were abandoned in the 600 block of East 12th Street overnight. Officers responded to the scene around 6:10 a.m. after someone reported the unusual activity.
The following streets are closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic while crews investigate what the packages contain:
13th & Locust
11th and 12th & Cherry
12th & Oak
12th & Charlotte
