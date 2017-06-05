Suspicious package found in downtown KC results in street closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Multiple streets in downtown Kansas City have been temporarily shut down after a suspicious package was found just off the sidewalk of federal property Monday.

Police say a backpack and two other bags were abandoned in the 600 block of East 12th Street overnight. Officers responded to the scene around 6:10 a.m. after someone reported the unusual activity.

The following streets are closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic while crews investigate what the packages contain:

13th & Locust

11th and 12th & Cherry

12th & Oak

12th & Charlotte

