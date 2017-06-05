Zucca Roofing cleans up mess at single mom’s house after different company left job unfinished

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Mo. -- Heather Shinn's home in Clinton, Mo. had turned into a full-blown construction site. That's why she was smiling.

"That's absolutely wonderful," Shinn said as she watched four men hard at work re-roofing the the modest home she shares with her young daughter.

The first time FOX 4 Problem Solvers met Shinn half her roof was missing. The roofer she had hired, Travis Hurd, had taken nearly all her money but disappeared after dropping off materials and tearing off some shingles.

"I don't have any more money to pay someone else to do it now," Shinn told Problem Solvers.

That's why FOX 4 Problem Solvers called Wyatt Zucca of Zucca & Daughters & Sons Roofing of Blue Springs. Problem Solvers knew Zucca had a big heart and a solid reputation. All we had to do was explain Heather Shinn's predicament and Zucca was on board.

"You called and you had a need and you had a lady who had been taken advantage of, so we wanted to step up and help," Zucca said.

It was an offer of help so generous that Shinn, who works full-time and goes to school, never expected.

"I didn't think that someone would want to step up and do the rest of it for free," she said.

Zucca rearranged his schedule to re-roof the house just a few days after we called, realizing that Shinn's roof was so bad that she was seeing damage inside her home every time it rained.

Shinn's dad Bill Shinn was on hand to welcome Zucca and his crew.

"After the last several weeks I had kind of given up hope on finding some good people out there, but you managed to do it," Bill Shinn said.

By the end of a very long day, Heather Shinn's home had a new roof and she had renewed confidence that not all contractors are just after your money; some actually care about your home. You just have to find the right one.

There was more good news at the Olathe home of Joe and Stacey Brashears. After a FOX 4 Problem Solvers' story about how the Brashears had paid a company to install a new fence but never got one, we received several offers of help.

Good guys John Fulkers and Andrew Bush offered to complete the job for free.

They were concerned that Joe Brashears, who is fighting cancer, was now going to have to put up the fence by himself. Fulkers and Bush don't own a fencing company, but both men said they've built fences before and aren't afraid of hard work.

"I don't even have words other than to say 'thank you,'" said Stacey Brashears.