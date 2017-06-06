× Armed robbery suspect fires gunshots as he flees from Raytown loan store

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A man armed with a gun held up a loan store in the 7300 block of Raytown Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Raytown police say in a news release that the man walked inside the store at about 1:30 p.m., displayed the gun and demanded money. As he was leaving the store, police say he fired the gun, but nobody was struck. The release doesn’t mention whether he got any money.

Police say the man is thin, stands between 6′ and 6′ 4″ tall, and was wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood, jeans and a red bandanna. Witnesses say he drove away in a newer black Chevrolet Camaro.

Nobody was injured and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that will help police should call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.