Boulevard breaks ground on new facility here in KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local favorite is brewing some major news.

Boulevard Brewing Company is expanding.

The brewery broke ground on the multi-million dollar expansion at 25th and Southwest Boulevard, adjacent to the brewery, Tuesday morning.

When finished the single-story structure will be 24,000 square-feet.

The expansion will house a canning line designed to fill 350 12-ounce cans per minute. So soon -- all Boulevard beers -- bottles and cans -- will be made in Kansas City.

"We do produce our cans off site, primarily because we haven't had the opportunity to build a canning line here," Julie Weeks with Boulevard said. "We are excited to be able to bring all of that production back to the mothership and be able to start not only producing the current cans that we offer, but also potentially produce some other beers in cans in the future."

Also -- as the expansion progresses -- there's a possibility Boulevard could expand its workforce as well. Any new positions that pop up will be posted online.