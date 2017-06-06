× Children with special needs spend time with KC Royals at The Little K for baseball clinic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals are hosting approximately 40 children with special needs on Tuesday, June 6th, for a clinic at Kauffman Stadium’s The Little K.

Each child will receive a personalized jersey and take part in a clinic with stations led by current Royals players, Royals coaches and Royals alumni including Drew Butera, Lorenzo Cain, Brandon Moss, Matt Strahm, Coach Doug Henry and Coach Rusty Kuntz.

Watch live on FOX 4 KC’s Facebook Live or in the livestream player below (beginning at approximately 1:15 p.m.) on the fox4kc website and app.