De Soto man accused of sexually assaulting child

OLATHE, Kan. — A 74-year old man is charged with child sex crimes in Johnson County. Prosecutors accuse Arthur D. Hoover from De Soto of crimes involving a child under the age of 14, including two counts of rape and two counts of aggravated sodomy.

Court documents indicate the crimes took place between July of 2006 and August 2013, but don’t mention where they allegedly happened. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrested him on Tuesday afternoon and he was booked into jail.

Hoover is being held on a $250,000 bond and is due for his first court appearance on Wednesday afternoon according to online records.