Demolition debris from Overland Park elementary school catches fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Firefighters put out flames at the construction site near Trailwood Elementary School at 95th and Roe Tuesday afternoon.

The fire department says a debris pile went up in flames. They have not yet determined the cause. The old school is currently being demolished. In December, students and staff moved into the new school building next to the original school building at 5101 W. 95th Street. Click here to read a FOX 4 report from January 2017 about the demolition delay due to asbestos and other concerns.

No injuries were reported.