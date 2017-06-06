Dozens from different faiths congregate at Kansas City Buddhist center for prayer service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- People from 14 different faiths came together on Tuesday night at the Rime Buddhist Center for an interfaith prayer service. The group also came together for a Ramadan fast-breaking dinner.

Dozens of people from all different faiths said they have the same goal: they want world peace.

"This is a crucial time for us in when we say we want to accomplish peace we really mean it," said Ausnwyupe Esen, with Dialogue Institute Southwest. "Our minds, our hearts and our tongue are in collaboration."

At sunset, the group enjoyed dinner together. People from different faiths all had a chance to come to the microphone and say a prayer for world peace. Organizers said the event is about unity and breaking down the barriers of Islamaphobia in our community.

Organizers encouraged people from all different faiths to come out to the event and meet their Muslim neighbors and hear prayers from people who may be a different faith and then their own.

"When you come together with other people and you share what you have in common, your different faiths particularly, when you sit down and share a meal together it's very hard to fear the other person in fact it's very hard not to come to love them," said Cheryl Cenentina, with Saint Andrews Episcopal Church in Brookside