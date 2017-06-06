Effort underway to save and renovate KC’s Masonic Temple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An effort is underway to renovate a unique part of Kansas City history.

The Masonic Temple at 9th and Harrison has been around for more than 110 years.

President Truman was a member along with many prominent Kansas Citians. They danced in the Tiffany Ballroom downstairs and met in the amphitheater upstairs.

But today it's falling apart.

The Masons recently began renting out the building to the public and now they are actively seeking events to host, using every penny collected to fix up this historic building.

"This is a beaux arts building and Kansas City is famous for its art deco and its beaux arts," Katie Bonderer said. "And, I just think it's critical that we preserve that, not only the architecture but also the history and the memories."

If you would like to learn more about these fundraising efforts, you can visit the Kansas City Masonic Temple's Facebook page.