Grimaldi BBQ chicken pizza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You don't have to go to Italy to learn how to toss a gourmet pizza together - you just need a few ingredients and a little time.

The executive chef of Grimaldi's Pizzeria, Cory Lattuca, visited FOX 4 Tuesday to show how to make barbecue chicken pizza.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria is now open at Prairiefire off 135th and Nall in Overland Park.

BBQ chicken pizza – 16”

Ingredients:

Dough, prescaled – 16”

Mozzarella, sliced – 6 ounces

Chicken – 5.5 ounces

Onions, red – 3 ounces

Bacon – 2 ounces

Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce – 6 ounces

Romano Cheese – 2 tablespoons

Oregano - pinch

Black Pepper - pinch

Cilantro – 0.3 ounces - After Cooking

Steps:

1. Working on a floured surface, gently roll out the pizza dough to approximately 16 inches in diameter.

2. Lightly flour the baking sheet and place rolled out pizza dough on top.

3. Top the pizza dough with the desired amount of Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce.

4. Proceed to top pizza with mozzarella, romano cheese, onions, bacon and chicken.

5. Finish the toppings with a pinch of oregano and black pepper.

6. Place in oven at 500 degrees F for 10-15 minutes or until crust is lightly browned.

7. After it is done cooking, top with cilantro and let it cool before serving.

