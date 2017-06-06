KC police arrest four suspects they believe committed three armed robberies in Northland Monday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Four suspects are behind bars Tuesday morning with possible connections to a series of armed robberies in the Northland.

Police say the suspects matched the description of four young males in a silver Town and Country that may have been involved in three armed robberies that occurred within an hour a half of each other Monday night.

The first happened at 7:07 p.m. at a gas station near Barry and 169-Highway. The second happened at 8:14 p.m. at the Pizza Street at 307 N. Englewood. The final robbery took place at 8:26 p.m. at the Smoke Shop near 72nd and North Oak.

The four suspects were finally arrested near 169-Highway and Northwest Barry Road just before 9 p.m. All the suspects are between the ages of 17 and 21.

KCPD was able to eventually locate the suspect vehicle after searching with their chopper.