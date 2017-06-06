KCK man charged with rape after allegedly attacking woman who then escaped, then attacking her again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors have charged a Kansas City, Kan. man with kidnapping and rape charges after an alleged assault on a woman he met at a Westport bar.

Derek D. Donnell, 31, faces two counts of 1st degree rape, kidnapping, and 1st degree sodomy.

Court records state that officers patrolling an area near 8th & Oak Street Friday night heard screaming and saw a 23-year-old woman waving them down. Police said they saw a man nearby, later identified as Donnell, flee the scene on foot as they arrived. Police pursued and took him into custody.

The victim said she met Donnell at a bar in Westport and went to his car to smoke marijuana with him. She said soon after she got into the car, he started driving and then began groping her. She told him to stop, but he forced her into the backseat and raped her, court documents say.

The victim managed to run away, but he allegedly chased her down and struck her with a closed fist, then raped her again.

The woman escaped a second time, at which point she saw the officers. She was transported to a hospital.

Donnell admitted to police that he met the victim at a Westport bar but denied anything sexual or any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors have requested a $150,000 bond.