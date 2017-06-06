‘Killer’ the mossy frog scares Mark Alford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX 4's monthly "Zoo To You" segment is full of fun and facts. Each month a member of the Kansas City Zoo brings an animal by the studio and shares what makes them so unique. On Tuesday, June 6 Randy Wisthoff brought 'Killer' the mossy frog.

Randy says mossy frogs like the warmer weather. They live near bases of water and spend time hiding under water. They are the most aquatic animal that the zoo can take to TV appearances.

Zootastik Learning Fest- World Oceans Day: Join the zoo as they celebrate World Ocean’s Day on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11. The theme is “Healthy Oceans, Healthy Planet”. The ocean is the heart of our planet. Like your heart pumping blood to every part of your body, the ocean connects people across the Earth, no matter where we live. Kids will learn how much water the zoo uses for daily activities and how we can reduce that amount. Discover how the zoo directly connected to the oceans through rivers and other waterways that lead right to the oceans and explore a variety of animals that live in freshwater and saltwater bodies. Zootastik Learning Fest activities take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the lobby and are included in Zoo admission.

Sporting KC Day at the Zoo: Sunday, June 11 is Sporting KC day at the Zoo. See Sporting KC players take on animals for a little one-on-one and then sign autographs for our guests. See if you have what it takes to play for Sporting KC by trying out your skills on the Sporting KC Futsal Court located behind the sea lion pool. Animals are getting in the Sporting KC spirit as well! They will enjoy special enrichment items such as T-shirts, cups and more donated to them by Sporting KC. Get in the Sporting spirit and save! Wear Sporting KC apparel on Sunday, June 11 and receive $1 off the price of admission.

Early Morning Hours: Wake up with the animals and see then when they are the most active. The Zoo will be open early, at 8 a.m. everyday this summer. Those early morning hours run through Labor Day.

Father’s Day: Celebrate the king of your jungle with a relaxing day at the Kansas City Zoo! On Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, dads will receive complimentary admission and a free hot dog!