Man arrested at Johnson County Library after cat found inside hot car

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police cited a man for ‘cruelty to animals; failure to provide well-being’ on Monday, after a cat was reportedly left inside a hot car for at least two-and-a-half hours.

According to police, someone called officers to the 9800 block of W. 87th Street, the Johnson County Library, on reports of a cat in danger.

Officers found the cat inside a car with the windows rolled up and no water available. The cat was ‘panting’, according to officers. The Overland Park Fire Department was called, but officers found the owner of the car before firefighters had to break into it.

The 51-year-old suspect was arrested. Police say he was unable to provide a ‘proper residence’ in Kansas. They say his car was full and it appeared he was possibly living out of it.

His bond is $500. The cat was taken to Great Plains SPCA.