KC man with prior conviction of assaulting officer charged with attacking police again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is charged in assaulting store clerk, then assaulting two officers, and prosecutors said this isn’t his first time attacking police.

The Office of Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said 44-year-old Cecil E. Taylor, who has a prior conviction of assaulting an officer, has been charged with three counts of 3rd degree assault, resisting arrest, 1st degree property damage, and 1st degree trespassing.

Court documents say officers responded to a store near 15th and The Paseo on Friday morning on a report of a disturbance. A store clerk said he asked Taylor to leave, but Taylor returned and punched him in the face, smashed his phone, and fled. The clerk was treated at the hospital.

Police located Taylor near Interstate 70 and The Paseo and attempted to take him into custody. He punched one officer, then punched another after they attempted to spray and taser him.

Court records say Taylor continued to hit and kick at the officer until they eventually got him into handcuffs.

Taylor has a previous conviction of 1st degree assault on a law enforcement officer and had a warrant for resisting arrest.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $75,000.