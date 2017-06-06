Men armed with machete and sledgehammer raid Louisburg convenience store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. -- While Rebecca Hurst's shift at Subway wound down on Saturday night, just across the street, two masked men robbed the Dominator Fuel Stop in Louisburg.

"Pretty grateful. Like I said, I didn’t really know what was going on at first but the next morning the rumors were starting to go around and they said they had a weapon, and so I’m really glad they didn’t come over in that case.," Hurst said.

Louisburg police said two men, armed with a sledgehammer and a machete, stormed into the gas station around 10 P.M. on Saturday. They demanded cash from the clerk and then took off.

"It’s a little more unusual and it may not be what people consider a traditional type of robbery with maybe a handgun or firearm. In this case they used blunt objects that aren’t commonly associated with someone wanting to commit a robbery of the business," Sgt. David Sander, of the Louisburg Police Department, said.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation but is also working with other agencies to catch the two men before they can do this again.

"No one got hurt in this incident but the next one, somebody may get hurt. These guys get more brazen get more use to doing what they are doing, someone may get hurt," Wayne Minckley, undersheriff with the Miami County Sheriff's Office, said.

"If they are lucky this time and again they may encounter someone who is not as cooperative. In a dynamic situation such as that it would cause people to act differently," Sgt. Sander said.

And it's an arrest that will help bring peace to employees who work late like Hurst.

"Anytime anything happens and your alone and it’s late at night, it sucks." Hurst said, "I certainly think that the faster they are caught certainly the better."

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the suspects or their whereabouts to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.