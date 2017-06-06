× Overland Park police heed parents’ concerns about ‘strange’ man taking pictures of children

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A warning on social media about a man taking pictures of kids he doesn’t know has prompted Overland Park Police to investigate, although police note that no one has filed an official police report on the man.

The picture has been shared many times, so police knew they wanted to respond to concerns over the man. In doing so, they ask anyone who encounters him taking pictures of their children to let them know.

FOX 4 spoke to one woman who says she recognizes the man. She says she doesn’t know who he is but says he is the same man who snapped pictures of her children at the zoo last year. She said she filed a police report at the time.

We have blurred the image of the man's face because he has not been arrested or charged.