Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews: Beauty, A Cure for Wellness, United Kingdom and The Last Word

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is "Beauty" a beast? "A Cure for Wellness" sick? "United Kingdom" regal? "The Last Word" DOA? FOX 4's Shawn Edwards and Russ Simmons share their thoughts in this week's Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!

1) BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (PG)

Walt Disney Pictures

RUSS

It’s a tale as old as time, but when Disney goes back to the well it’s usually worth the trip. The 1991 animated classic “Beauty and the Beast” gets a rousing ‘live-action’ reboot, although I use the term “Live-action” loosely when there’s this much computer animation involved. While it doesn’t live up to the standard of the Oscar-winning original, this new “Beast” has a “Beauty” all its own.

SHAWN SAYS: “It works. It’s just a bit bloated and not as magical. Not enough fun and too long but enchanting enough.”

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) A CURE FOR WELLNESS (R)

20th Century Fox

RUSS

Style chokes out substance in the gothic horror flick “A Cure for Wellness." The visual razzle-dazzle overwhelms an interesting premise and a strong cast. Overlong and overblown, “A Cure for Wellness” is too bloated to be campy fun.

SHAWN SAYS: “A bit trippy but always interesting.”

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

3) A UNITED KINGDOM (PG-13)

20th Century Fox

RUSS

David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike star in the true historical romance "A United Kingdom," a true historical romance about the heir to the throne of Botswana who creates international chaos in 1947 when he takes a white, British wife. It’s a handsomely produced and involving drama.

SHAWN SAYS: Amma Asante is one of the most underrated directors working in the biz today.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

4) THE LAST WORD (R)

Bleeker Street

RUSS

Hollywood legend Shirley MacLaine is perfectly cast as a nasty old lady in the comic drama, “The Last Word.” The actors are fine, but the effort seems labored.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

5) JUICE (R)

Paramount

RUSS

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the gritty hip hop drama "Juice" starring Tupac Shakur and Omar Epps we are giving away Blu-rays that featuring never-before-released footage on set with Tupac and the rest of the cast on our Fox 4 Screening Room Facebook page.

