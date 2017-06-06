Prepare for Overland Park’s Greek Festival with Koulourakia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Opa! It's all about eating, drinking and dancing at the Greek Festival in Overland Park this weekend, and FOX 4 got a little taste of the Mediterranean culture Tuesday.

Greek Festival volunteer, Tori Hirner, helped Mark Alford and Abby Eden whip up an authentic Greek dessert.

The Greek Festival runs Friday through Sunday at the Greek Orthodox Church on 95th Street, between Metcalf and Antioch. Admission is free.

Koulourakia

Ingredients:

12 egg yolks (save some egg whites for egg wash)

1 C orange juice

2 ½ C sugar

1 lb sweet whipped butter

1 teaspoon baking soda

5 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons anisette or 1 Tablespoon ouzo

12 C cake flour

Makes approximately 130 cookies

Directions:

1. Cream butter. Add egg yolks and sugar, mix on low.

2. Put baking soda in orange juice and add to the butter mixture.

3. Add anisette or ouzo.

4. Sift baking powder with flour and add to butter mixture.

5. Refrigerate for several hours.

6. Roll out 1 Tablespoon of dough into a rope. Fold the rope and twist it into a braid, put on greased cookie sheet. Brush with egg wash.

7. Bake 18-21 minutes at 350 F.

