Reduce conflict and make this summer a super sibling summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Summer break has already begun for children and it can sometimes be difficult for siblings to begin to spend large amounts of time together that they may not have while school is in session.

Debbie Karlstrand, parenting expert from The Family Conservancy, visited FOX 4 Tuesday with some tips to help make your summer a super sibling summer.

Tips to Reduce Conflict

Provide individual time for each child

Avoid comparison and competition

Recognize their positive interactions

Build on shared interests

If you would like more information you can contact The Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.