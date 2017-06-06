Apple is holding their Worldwide Developers Conference this week in San Jose, California where they announced some new products and updates to their services including a HomePod.
Say hello to Apple HomePod
-
New ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’ iPhone feature hides alerts, sends auto replies
-
Pioneer’s new receivers can upgrade any car with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
-
Pioneer’s new receivers can upgrade any car with Android auto, Apple CarPlay
-
Missing Blue Springs girl, 12, met man on internet
-
AMBER Alert canceled for Blue Springs girl, 12; police arrest suspect in Wentzville, Mo.
-
-
BeatsX vs AirPods: Apple Wireless Headphones Compared
-
Apple’s free new “Clips” app creates fun videos for social media sharing
-
Maryland brothers suspected in Blue Springs abduction arrested, 12-year-old girl is safe
-
Braised radishes with goat butter
-
Amber Alert: Blue Springs girl, 12, missing, possibly abducted by 22-yr-old man
-
-
Opening Day detox juice to get you going
-
Career fair at Adams Mark Hotel is free and open to the public
-
App aimed at keeping students safe is free for KU students to download