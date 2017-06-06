× Two men critically injured in shooting at Kansas City apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men are fighting for their lives after being struck by gunfire on Tuesday night. Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near Park Tower Road and Wheeling Avenue, but the victims had been driven to a nearby fire station for medical assistance.

The emergency call went out shortly before 10 p.m., and while there aren’t many details known at present, residents in the area expressed frustration and concern over the double shooting.

“I have a daughter, I have grandkids that live in this complex, and I’m very concerned, and what’s going on down here is very, very sad,” Dimitra Hoskins said. “This crime rate really needs to stop, this makes no sense at all, this is really sad. When is the killing going to stop? This is not how we want to go into our summer at all.”

At last check the two men were in critical condition and no suspect information was released. FOX 4 will continue to follow developments and provide the latest details as more information is confirmed.