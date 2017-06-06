× U2 coming to Arrowhead Stadium in September

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U2, the legendary Irish rock group, announced Tuesday that The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 has added seven additional North American stadium shows, including a stop at Arrowhead Stadium on Tuesday, September 12.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the public on Monday, June 12 with Chiefs-specific presales beginning on Friday of this week.

The show will mark the 50th concert or music festival in Arrowhead Stadium history and will be the 10th concert date for the stadium since 2011. September’s show will be the group’s third visit to iconic Arrowhead Stadium, with their first visit being the ZOO TV Tour on October 18, 1992, and most recently, the PopMart Tour hitting the Arrowhead stage on May 19, 1997.

“U2 is widely recognized as one of the best stadium shows worldwide,” Kansas City Chiefs and Arrowhead Events LLC President Mark Donovan said. “We are proud to be able to host one of the biggest music events of the year and welcome the return of U2 to Arrowhead for their third show, 20 years after their last visit.”

Ticket prices start at $35. An opening act for the North American tour dates will be announced at a later date.

Other information in the news release from Chiefs Communications:

Presales

All special Chiefs presales will take place on Friday, June 9. The Jackson County resident presale will open at 11 a.m. on Friday while a presale for Kansas City Chiefs Season Ticket Members, corporate partners and Arrowhead Stadium suite members will start at noon on Friday. The presale for Chiefs Kingdom Rewards members will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday. To take advantage of the Chiefs Kingdom Rewards presale, fans must currently be a CKR member or sign up for Chiefs Kingdom Rewards for free by visiting http://www.chiefskingdomrewards.com or by downloading the Chiefs Mobile app on their smartphone prior to 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.

All presale tickets sold through the Chiefs are only eligible for lower level, Scout Investments Club Level and upper level seating and there is a four ticket limit. All Jackson County presale tickets must be purchased in person at the Arrowhead Stadium Ticket Office and purchasers must provide one form of identification which includes a photo of the purchaser and a personal 2016 Jackson County, Missouri, property tax receipt. The club will communicate directly to Season Ticket Members, corporate partners, Arrowhead Stadium suite members and Chiefs Kingdom Rewards members via email with instructions on how to participate in the presale opportunities.

There will be an exclusive priority presale for U2 Subscribers at http://www.u2.com beginning Thursday, June 8 at 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10. Presale floor seats are only available through the official U2 fan club at http://www.u2.com. There is a four ticket limit for U2 Subscriber presale purchases.

Public On-Sale

Tickets will go on sale to the public at noon on Monday, June 12. Once on sale, fans can purchase tickets through http://www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 745-3000, in person at any Ticketmaster outlet or at the Arrowhead Stadium Ticket Office located between Founder’s Plaza and the Hy-Vee Gate on the northwest side of the stadium. There is a six ticket limit on all ticket sales.

Paperless Ticketing for U2 Subscriber Tickets and Floor Tickets

All U2 Subscriber tickets and all floor tickets will be sold via credit card entry (paperless entry) only. All individuals who purchase tickets through the U2 fan club or any floor seats must provide the credit card used to purchase the tickets at the stadium gate for entry and all members of their party must enter at the same time. Because these are paperless tickets, no barcoded tickets will be provided. These tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable.

About Arrowhead Events

Arrowhead Events, the special events arm of the Kansas City Chiefs organization, is focused on making Arrowhead Stadium an entertainment destination that serves the entire Midwest region. With more than 76,000 seats and a quarter-million square feet of event space developed as part of major renovations in 2010, Arrowhead Stadium is quickly becoming more than just a venue for football games. In the past decade, Arrowhead has played host to nine major concert tours, including Kenny Chesney, Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses and One Direction, has hosted multiple international soccer matches and was home to the 2015 American Royal World Series of Barbecue. For more information on Arrowhead Stadium and Arrowhead Events, please visit http://www.chiefs.com/arrowhead/ and follow @ArrowheadEvents on Twitter.

Major Arrowhead Stadium Concerts by Year

1973 – Elton John

1974 – Black Oak Arkansas

1975 — Deep Purple

Black Oak Arkansas

Rolling Stones

Beach Boys & Ozark Mountain

Daredevils

1976 – Beach Boys & Doobie Brothers

ZZ Top

Jethro Tull

Earth, Wind & Fire

Johnny Cash

Music Sound Funk Festival

Country Festival

1977 – Peter Frampton

1978 – Summer Rock 1

Willie Nelson

Summer Rock 2

1979 – Ted Nugent

1980 – Super Bowl of Rock & Roll

Doobie Brothers

1982 – Summer Jam 1

Summer Jam II

1984 – Michael Jackson

1988 – Pink Floyd

Monsters of Rock

Drum Corps International

1989 – The Who

Rolling Stones

Drum Corps International

1992 – Guns N’ Roses and Metallica

U2

1993 – Paul McCartney

1994 – Pink Floyd

1997 – U2

1998 – George Strait

1999 – George Strait

2001 – George Strait

NSYNC

KC 150 Celebration

2011 – Kenny Chesney

Taylor Swift

2012 – Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw

2013 – Kenny Chesney

2015 – Rolling Stones

One Direction

Kenny Chesney and Jason Aldean

2016 – Guns N’ Roses

Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert

2017 – U2



Visual Assets

Video and photo assets for media use are available at http://www.u2.com/pr or http://www.u2.com/rmpphoto.