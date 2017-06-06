Unique burger recipe to change up what’s on the grill this Father’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Looking for something different to grill this Father's Day? FOX 4 food scout Stewart Lane recently discovered a new burger place that is home to some of the metro's best fries, Lane said.

The Green Room Burger

Recipe courtesy of Green Room Burgers & Beer -Yields one burger

Ingredients:

¼-pound freshly ground beef patty (mix of chuck and brisket)

2 ounces goat cheese

5 pickles

Grilled jalapenos (or keep fresh, depending on your heat preference)

1 slice red onion

1 Roma potato bun

Method:

Season the jalapenos with oil and salt, then grill (or keep fresh, depending on your heat preference). Grill the burger patty over medium-high heat for 2 minutes per side for a medium-rare center.

Remove the patty and put on the bottom bun. Top with goat cheese, jalapenos, onion slice and pickles. Finish with top bun and serve.

