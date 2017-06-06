Veteran who served multiple tours in Afghanistan and Iraq surprised with vehicle that will fit walker, service dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Cars 4 Heroes delivered a van to a well-deserving veteran who served eight tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The nonprofit has surprised hundreds of veterans like Daniel Greenfield so far this year with much needed vehicles.

Greenfield thought he was meeting with the Cars 4 Heroes committee to talk about getting a vehicle in the future, but he got quite the surprise when he was handed the keys to his new van.

The veteran uses a walker because of his injuries. Unfortunately, he has not been able to fit his walker and service dog into his vehicle at the same time, so he needed something bigger. Greenfield also said his vehicle would often break down.

"I just so excited. I'm so happy," Greenfield said.

Cars 4 Heroes is affiliated with the Car Santa and Cars 4 Christmas.