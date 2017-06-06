WATCH: Pop singer Kesha awkwardly finds out Jerry Seinfeld is not a hugger

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger — Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It seems like we’ve seen this scene played out before.

When pop singer Kesha approached Jerry Seinfeld for a hug during an on-camera interview, the comedian responded in true Seinfeld form.

Jerry was speaking to 94.7 Fresh FM’s The Tommy Show at the David Lynch Foundation’s Night of Laughter at the Kennedy Center Monday night.

Kesha was there and when she saw the 90s sitcom icon, she couldn’t help but express her admiration. Unfortunately for her, the feeling wasn’t mutual.

Seinfeld rebuffed her request for a hug not once, but three times before she awkwardly scurried off.

“I don’t know who that was,” he said after the pop star’s exit camera right.

Cue the laugh track.