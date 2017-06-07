ACT experts encourage h.s. students to still take test even though some universities no longer require it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- School may be out but many high schoolers are studying for this weekend's ACT test.

Many schools are now changing the requirements they want to see on your child's admission application.

University of Kansas, Kansas State University and Park University are among the list of local schools now considering the test "optional."

Experts at Get Smarter Prep say it actually leaves your child at a disadvantage when applying to the school.

The acceptance rate is lower for students who don't submit the test scores, even if the school says it is "optional."

This trend during the last decade puts a greater emphasis on gpa, high school transcripts and after school activities.

The president of get smarter prep says more than 3,000 schools around the nation still "require" your test scores,and there is no down side to taking the test.

If you are scheduled to take the ACT test this Saturday there are still some last minute steps you can take. Make sure to get plenty of sleep the week leading up to the test, bring water and snacks to the exam, and be familiar with the structure of the test.