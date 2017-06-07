Enjoy KC bbq and help fund cancer research all in one place this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The American Cancer Society is hosting its Midwestern Cattle Baron's Ball Saturday to raise money for cancer research. Tickets to the event start at $100. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium Exhibition Hall.

To get an idea of some of the delicious food they'll have at the event, FOX 4 invited event co-chair Rachel Sexton and vice president of PB&J Restaurants, Nate Lawrence, to demonstrate how to make a bbq rub from Burnt End BBQ.

BBQ Rub

Ingredients:

1 ½ cup paprika

1 cup kosher salt

1 cup granulated garlic

1 cup brown sugar

¼ cup granulated onion

1/8 cup chili powder

6 TBSP coarse black pepper

2 TBSP ground cumin

2 TSP cayenne pepper

Directions:

In a large bowl mix all ingredients together and blend very well. Season the meat on all sides and allow the meat to rest for at least 3 hours. Smoke the meat for 16 - 18 hours at 160 degrees (internal temperature 180).

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.