Fans flock to KC Steak Company for chance to meet Eric Hosmer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- As Father's Day quickly approaches, a Royals favorite and All-Star Game MVP stepped up to the plate Wednesday to help fans cover their bases when it comes to dad.

Fans lined up starting at 5 a.m. at the Kansas City Steak Company retail store in Kansas City, Kan., for a chance to meet Eric Hosmer and get his autograph.

One fan told FOX 4 she drove all the way from Tennessee for the event.

The steak company is offering specials including discounts on a variety of Father's Day packages. You can get two 16-ounce strip steaks and two boneless ribeye steaks with a limited edition Eric Hosmer shirt from Charlie Hustle for $75.

"Obviously, the Kansas City Steak Company and I partnered up with Charlie Hustle, and we got a nice little package to just enjoy some steaks," Hosmer said. "Obviously, Father's Day is coming around. It was a lot of fun to get to do this stuff with my dad. Those times you have to really cherish. It's fun to partner up and try and put something together for all these people to have a great moment with their father."

Big Brothers Big Sisters off Greater Kansas City will be given $10 from each sale. It is Hosmer's charity of choice.

If you can't make it out to the steak company Wednesday, the package is available through Father's Day.

Fans say they're thrilled to meet Hosmer and help a good cause at the same time.

Hosmer will be signing autographs until 1 p.m.