It may be little, but there’s a large amount of fun to be had at National Museum of Toys and Miniatures this summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Little Adventures Summer Program Series begins Wednesday at the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures, 52nd and Oak.

Little Adventures continues every Wednesday and Saturday through August 12. From 1 to 3:30 p.m. There you can explore the museum collection through gallery talks and guided tours, then visit the hands-on workshop to make your own toy or miniature.

From robots to miniature rugs, each week features a new theme.

Little Adventures is included with museum admission, $5 for the general public, and recommended for ages seven and up. Museum members can enjoy all ten weeks for free.