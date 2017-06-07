Kansas lawmaker from Hutchinson found dead in Topeka hotel room

TOPEKA, Kan. — Hours after taking part in what she called a historic vote, a Kansas state lawmaker was found dead on Wednesday. The body of Representative Patsy Terrell of Hutchinson was discovered in her hotel room. Her campaign treasurer, Steve Snook, confirmed the news on her Facebook page:

Topeka police say they were called to the Ramada Inn on a death investigation. Police don’t suspect any foul play in Rep. Terrell’s death, and say everything appears natural.

She was serving her first term after beating incumbent Republican Janice Pauls last fall. Her final Facebook post expressed triumph after lawmakers voted to override Governor Sam Brownback’s tax hike veto on Tuesday night.