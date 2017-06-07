× Mo. Highway Patrol investigating crash involving Clay County sheriff’s deputy SUV

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol is at the scene of a three-car crash on Wednesday night where a Clay County sheriff’s deputy was involved. The scene is near 92 Highway and Cameron Road, in between Kearney and Excelsior Springs.

A witness told FOX 4 that two people from a civilian vehicle were taken to a hospital, and their injuries appeared to be serious. FOX 4 is en route to the scene to get more details about the crash and victims, refresh this page for updates.