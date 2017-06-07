Neighbors say triple murder was gang-related

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The homicide rate in Kansas City is the highest it's been in five years. Three deaths overnight Tuesday have brought the count to 60.

Kansas City police said there is nothing that indicates the most recent triple homicide is gang-related, but friends and family members told FOX 4 a different story.

You can read a long list of condolences on the Facebook page of Cortez Hanley; a Kansas City rapper who went by the name Duck Sauce or Sauce Money.

Police identified Hanley, along with Chad Cain (who friends called Mike Cain) and Kevin Murrell as the three men found shot to death inside a car parked in a driveway near Monroe and Gregory just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police didn't confirm those names Wednesday because the investigation is in its early stages, but hours later, you could still see paint on the sidewalk marking bullet casings and glass from blown-out windows.

One community activist said, "Just the day before we had a homicide. The day before we had a young lady. Every day is getting worse and worse and worse. Now it’s alleged that they’re using high-powered rifles. People are walking up to cars and shooting them in cars. When is it going to stop?"

Though investigators said nothing indicated the shooting was gang-related, FOX 4 was told the name of a couple gangs possibly involved, and some say the ongoing battles between them have contributed to the rising death toll.

A police source confirmed officers found a gun, marijuana, and crack cocaine in the vehicle as well. As of Wednesday evening, police had not released any suspect information.