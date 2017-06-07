Olathe police searching for missing, endangered teenager

OLATHE, Kan. — Officers in Olathe are looking for a missing teenage boy and want the public to be on the lookout for him. Carmelo J. Mercado is said to be endangered, and hasn’t been seen since he was at home on Monday night.

Carmelo is 16 years old and was last seen in the 15900 block of West Brougham Court. It’s possible that he’s wearing a black McDonald’s uniform.

He is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen or knows where is should call police at (913) 971-7500, or your local police department.