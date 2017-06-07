Puppy recovering at KC Pet Project from fractured spine after being found along Indiana Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A tiny puppy faces a big uphill battle after a driver found her along Indiana Avenue on Tuesday. That discovery in Kansas City prompted the KC Pet Project to name her "Indie," and now the 8 to 9-week-old puppy is recovering from serious injuries at the no-kill shelter.

The puppy has a fractured spine, and will need treatment and time in a foster home before she is able to be adopted. The organization thinks it's possible the pup's condition is no accident.

"Injuries she's sustained are consistent with being hit by a car or thrown from a car at a high rate of speed. She had a big impact and she does have a fractured spine and can't use her back legs right now, but our vet staff does think she'll make a full recovery," KC Pet Project's Tori Fugate said.

KC Pet Project says it took Indie in despite the fact that the shelter is full. Fugate says the shelter had taken in 33 animals on Wednesday and is scrambling to find foster or permanent homes for them.