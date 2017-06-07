Study shows synthetic oil can raise your vehicle’s miles per gallon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Have you ever wondered if synthetic oil is really better for your vehicle?

According to studies from AAA, under most cases the synthetic could be up to 50-percent better than the conventional oil.

Of course, using synthetic costs more, about 5-bucks a month when you figure it over a year, but they say it's worth it because synthetic oil tends to protect engines better.

Plus, they found that synthetic oil can actually raise your miles per gallon two to five percent, which could be drastic in some cases.

AAA says a survey of auto service professionals found that a staggering 83-percent of them use synthetic oil in their personal cars.

