Three men found shot to death inside vehicle near Gregory and Monroe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating after three people were shot and killed early Wednesday morning.

Five hours after police first arrived at Gregory and Monroe it is still an active scene.

While police have reopened Gregory, Monroe will remain blocked off.

According to police on the scene, two of the victims were brothers. That person says the brothers and a third man were sitting in a parked car either in front or on the driveway when they were shot.

Police took multiple calls about shots fired, when they arrived, they found a black BMW on Monroe with the victims inside.

One officer on the scene commented that they had never seen so many bystanders on a scene--there were hundreds when police first arrived, but they've left within the last hour.

At this point there has been no suspect description or information and no word if there were any witnesses.

It does appear the men were shot with a high caliber rifle.