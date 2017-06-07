Three Mo. siblings and close friend, who had been reported missing for several hours, found dead

DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo. — Four people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Daviess County, Mo., Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 1:40 p.m. along MO 190 just a half-mile west of the Daviess Grundy County Line, but it took several hours before authorities were notified.

The occupants of the vehicle were reported missing in the hours in between.

According to the online crash report, the four were traveling east on MO 190 in a 1994 Isuzu Rodeo when it partially traveled off the right side of the road. The driver, 20-year-old Trey Shaw, over-corrected, and as the vehicle returned to the roadway, it skidded and began to travel off the north side of the roadway.

Investigators say the Rodeo traveled parallel to the roadway, down an embankment and became airborne before coming to rest in the ditch on its wheels facing northwest.

The crash report says the vehicle was difficult to see from the roadway and wasn’t discovered until several hours later. The victims were pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m.

The impact killed the driver and 18-year-old Malachi Knapp, 19-year-old Matheson Knapp and 31-year-old Micah Knapp. No one in the vehicle was wearing was wearing a seat belt.