Truman Medical Center teams up with Cerner in pilot program for patients with chronic health issues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A pilot program at Truman Medical Center could change the way people with chronic health issues manage their everyday health conditions.

Eloris White has been diabetic for 16 years.

"I`m trying to stay away from sweets," White told FOX 4.

She struggles to keep her blood sugar in check daily, and she`s been concerned about her long-term health.

"I want to improve my health, I want my doctor to be proud of me," she stated.

And she wants to be around for her three grandchildren.

"They`re so sweet, they`re so special."

So she's being trained on how to hook up her health monitor - a way to take her blood sugar and blood pressure and send those records directly to her doctor instantly.

"I`m going to have the responsibility; I take my sugar like I should, and they can read it and I can read it," White said.

The idea behind the program is to have an instant feedback for people living with chronic diseases - a way to correct something right away that could be hurting a patient long before a checkup that could be weeks down the road.

The program is called HealtheIntent, and it`s a partnership between TMC and Cerner. The goal is to get participants with a variety of health issues to come on board and try this program free of charge. At the end of a trial period, Cerner, the hospital, caretakers and patients will be able to reflect on how well the new technology helped to manage the chronic disease.

Ryan Hamilton from Cerner says they want to improve a patient`s quality of life.

"Give them better tools, give them better monitoring, give them better access to avoid complications through early interventions," he explained.

Hamilton says HealtheIntent is a way make healthcare proactive.

"When a patient takes the glucose or blood pressure reading, the device automatically updates their health record, that makes that information available to care providers and allows them to intervene early to help them avoid health complications," he said.

Avoiding health complications sounds good to White, who says she intends to use this opportunity to improve her health and ensure she`s around for years to come.

"I love spending time with them, so I want to take good care of myself where I can be there to back them up," she said.

If the HealtheIntent pilot program with Truman Medical Center is a success, Cerner hopes to roll it out in other hospitals.​