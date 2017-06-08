Cyclists, runners and walkers react to new curfew for Kansas City trails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Now that city council members have given a trail curfew the green light, FOX 4 wanted to know if it will help curb crime along metro trails and at city parks. Opinions of those using the trail on Thursday were mixed, and there were some who were flat out opposed.

Bicyclists and walkers who use the Indian Creek Trail almost every day say they're glad to see city council members have approved the measure, which will take effect in 10 days.

The curfew prohibits anyone from being on Kansas City area trails or at city parks from midnight to 5 a.m. The curfew comes after recent violent crimes, including the murders of four people who lost their lives along the Indian Creek Trail since last August.

A woman lives nearby and says she's now more leery of walking the trail.

"Well, I think the curfew is good. I don't know if it will make a difference," she said.

"I believe it will raise awareness and maybe the type of people that might be doing this sort of thing will go elsewhere," said cyclist Tom Crook.

"I think this is a bad idea. I think the better idea is to provide something to help us use it all the time, just to have safety," Sulaiman Aojurayyad said.

The city has installed more cameras since the most recent homicide victim was found on May 18.