FOX 4 announces three new Big Slick KC guests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big Slick KC is returning for its eighth year on the weekend of June 23-24 for another round of fun and raising money for Children’s Mercy Hospital. Among the celebrities joining the normal cast of characters are Curt Menefee, host Fox NFL Sunday, Joe Lo Truglio of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Will Forte of The Last Man on Earth.

Organizers say most tickets for the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend are sold out, but you can still go to the Big Slick Celebrity Classic game by purchasing a regular ticket to Friday’s game between Royals and Toronto Blue Jays and arriving early. The celebrity game begins at 5, and the Royals play at 7:15, if you purchase your tickets at this link, a portion of the ticket goes to Big Slick.

A sweepstakes that runs through June 15 offers the opportunity for a lucky person and a friend to play in the Big Slick Celebrity Classic and then enjoy the VIP experience all weekend. Click this link for more information, donations earn entries and can range from $10 (good for 100 raffle entries) to $2,500 (25,000 entries) and, depending on the amount, also can include an iron-on “Slick” decal, a custom Charlie Hustle Big Slick tee and autographed poster.

The 2017 edition of Big Slick has aligned around a new creative theme dubbed “Love, Kansas City.” The hope is to shine a light not just on celebrity guests, weekend activities and the hospital – but also on the entire metro area.

While most tickets are sold out, you can check on availability and try to purchase at this link.

Big Slick is comprised of three main events: The Big Slick Celebrity Classic softball game at Kauffman Stadium, the Big Slick Celebrity Bowl bowling tournament and block party at Pinstripes, and the Big Slick Party & Auction at The Midland.