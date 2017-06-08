JoCo. families are skipping the summer slump and stocking up on books at the annual Summer Sizzlin’ Book Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- It's summer reading season, and you can load up on books Thursday at the annual Summer Sizzlin' Book Sale.

For the 29th year, Friends of the Johnson County Library is selling more than 65,000 books for anywhere from a quarter to two dollars.

All these books have been donated from the community over the past year, and they range from popular fiction to books on tape to children's books to DVD's to CD's to video games.

All the money raised goes to support local literacy programs.

Organizers say access to books like these help kids keep their brains sharp during the summer months.

"If they experience that summer slump and don't maintain their reading at grade level, they're going to be behind when the school year begins and we know that puts them behind later in their educational future," said Christopher Leitch with JOCO Library Public Relations. "So we want to do our part to help keep books in front of kids year-round."

The book sale is being held at the Johnson County Community College Field House in Overland Park Thursday, Friday and Saturday.